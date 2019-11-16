This drink can replace sleeping pills
If you suffer from insomnia, then this tool is exactly what you need.
It is prepared from milk and honey, and is one of the best folk remedies to improve sleep. All you need to do is drink one Cup of this drug before bedtime, and healthy and guarantee a restful sleep.
Honey and milk were used to treat insomnia since ancient times.
Honey causes a controlled increase of insulin level, which stimulates a splash of tryptophan in the brain.
Tryptophan is generally transformed into serotonin, which causes a sense of calm. In addition, serotonin turns into melatonin which allows you to sleep better.
Recipe
Ingredients:
170 ml of milk
1 drop vanilla extract
1 teaspoon of honey
Preparation:
Heat a little milk in a small saucepan. Bring to boil not necessary.
Remove from heat and pour into a glass, then add the honey and vanilla.
Mix well and drink before bedtime.
Note:
If you have lactose intolerance, replace the milk with soy, rice or almond milk. The cooking method remains the same.