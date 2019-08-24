This drink can trigger hair loss
Fresh carrot juice is considered very useful. But is it really?
Carrot juice is really beneficial: it enriches the body with vitamins and promotes healthy weight loss.
However, it is important to take into account some of the nuances associated with its use: drink carrot juice should be fresh, and only before meals.
Doctors advise to add in fresh carrot cream or olive oil, as well as not drink it in large quantities — 600 ml per day is considered maximum dose. You should not combine carrot juice with alcohol: the carotene in the composition root and alcohol are incompatible.
Wrong drinking carrot juice can lead to pain, yellowing of the skin, hair loss, fatigue, gastrointestinal disorders, skin itching. And in more severe cases, will cause liver and pancreas.