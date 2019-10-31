This drink is useful for cleaning the kidneys
Kidney is the organ that filters out toxins found in the blood and promotes its excretion from the body in urine. Healthy kidneys normally do this, but when the load is too large, the problems begin.
In such a situation, the toxins remain in the body, and they cause harm to the body. This can occur diseases such as renal failure and urolithiasis.
In more serious cases suffer such vital organs as the heart and liver.
The good news is that there are natural remedies that enhance liver function and facilitate the removal of toxins and toxins.
This remedy is drink with antioxidant and diuretic properties, which is easy to make at home.
This natural drink to cleanse the kidneys and prevent the formation of stone can be made from green lemon, lime and orange.
It is rich in phyto-nutrients and antioxidants and very good for the kidneys.
Since fluid intake is very important for the detoxification of the body, this drink is good in this regard. It is very low in calories but high in vitamin C, minerals and fiber.
The drink acts as a diuretic and stimulates the removal from the body of liquid detained and substances from which rocks are formed.
The lemon, as well as in Lima and orange contain citrus and phosphoric acid. These acids help to reduce acidity of urine and play an important role in preventing the formation of stones.
Drink to cleanse the kidneys also strengthens the immune system and reduce the risk of infections in the urinary tract.
This drink not only heals the kidneys, it also cleans the digestive system and helps the liver.
It’s also a godsend for those who are unable to drink the required amount of water. Citrus fruits give the drink a wonderful flavor, and drink it, much nicer than drinking water.
Finally, it promotes hydration of the body, helps lose weight and improves skin condition.
Ingredients: 5 cups of water (1 ? liters), 1 green lemon, 1 lime, 1 orange 10 leaves of mint, 1 tablespoon of vinegar or baking soda (10 g).
Cooking instructions
Dissolve the vinegar or baking soda in the water, it will help to disinfect the rind of the fruit.
Slice the lemon, lime and orange.
Toss sliced fruit in pitcher, fill with water and add the mint.
This mixture should stand for two hours, but preferably overnight.
In the morning, drink a glass of drink on an empty stomach. During the day you should drink two or three glasses.
This must be done within a week, then two weeks to take a break.
Important!
This drink is very helpful for kidney, but the effect was the maximum, you need to follow certain guidelines.
The diet should be healthy. You need to reduce the consumption of foods rich in oxalates, such as coffee, Cola, nuts, and cocoa.
You should increase your intake of vitamin C. It not only promotes dissolution of stones, but also protects against infections of the urinary system.
Good to include in your diet blueberries, this berry is full of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals.
Drink 8 glasses of water a day (it can substitute different extracts, fruits and other foods containing water).
If you suffer from any kidney disease, or taking medication before drinking a citrus drink, consult your doctor.