This drink quickly heals gastritis, ulcers, lowers blood sugar, cholesterol, pressure, eliminates uric acid and excess weight!
Potatoes are delicious in so many ways: boiled, baked, steamed … In any case, it is difficult to find someone who does not like potatoes.
But today we are interested in the medicinal uses of potatoes, which, unfortunately, very few people know about.
This tuber is incredibly healthy if we know how to use it.
And one of the best ways to utilize therapeutic potential of potatoes is the use of the juice.
1. Been used to treat gastritis
Potato is alkaline, so its juice is used to soothe the gastrointestinal tract and helps to cure excessive acidity (heartburn).
For the treatment of gastritis, take 1 tablespoon of fresh potato juice, dissolve it in water, drink half an hour before Breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The improvement will be almost immediate.
2. Heals ulcers of the stomach
If you drink only 50 ml (2 tablespoons) of potato juice in the morning on an empty stomach and do the same thing to the other meals, you will achieve a significant improvement in ulcer of the stomach. After a month you will forget about it!
3. Diabetes
It is also recommended to use potato juice, as it helps to reduce the level of glucose in the blood.
4. Pulmonary disease
Do you smoke?
If you have this bad habit, you should regularly drink the potato juice.
This does not relieve you from Smoking, but at least it will help you to clear the lungs.
— Potato juice is a wonderful anti-inflammatory drug, which is struggling with arthritis and against all other forms of inflammatory pain such as back pain and joints.
— This juice improves blood circulation in all body areas.
— It is very alkaline and is used for alkalizing the body to prevent diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disease.
— Excellent for treatment of eczema and acne, and even helps to clean the skin.
— Potato juice can help you lose weight.
— It is great for treating gout and eliminate uric acid.
— Helps to lower cholesterol.
— Helps to cleanse the liver and gallbladder.
But that’s not all!
Studies show that the potato juice is effective in the treatment of pancreatitis and kidney disease.
And there is some evidence that it helps to control blood pressure.
This juice also helps to prevent the formation of stones in the urinary tract.
And finally, potato juice is a source of vitamins A, C, B and phosphorus, calcium, iron, potassium, zeaxanthin and protein.
How to make a juice?
It is preferable to use organic potatoes
You can make this juice in a juicer or blender or simply grate and squeeze the juice.
Dilute the juice with purified water. 1 tablespoon take 150 ml of water.
Drink immediately after preparation.
The taste of potato juice is not to like?
Therefore, we recommend to mix it with other juices such as Apple or carrot or pumpkin, or add the greens.