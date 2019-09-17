This factor is associated with a 6-fold increased risk of type 2 diabetes

Scientists from the University of Copenhagen and their colleagues from other institutions concluded that obesity is associated with an almost 6-fold increased risk of type 2 diabetes. The arguments of the experts presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the study of the disease in Barcelona, Spain.

Этот фактор связан с 6-кратным повышением риска диабета 2 типа

According to the data, about 425 million adults (20-79 years) had type 2 diabetes in 2017 to 2045 figure is expected to exceed 600 million. The scientists used statistical modeling to sample “case-cohort” of 9556 women and men. Almost half (49.5 percent) of the participants developed the disease over an average of 14.7 years of follow-up. A favorable way of life was defined as the presence of at least three of the following factors of a healthy lifestyle: no Smoking, moderate alcohol consumption, regular physical activity and healthy eating. Genetic risk was estimated on a special scale, which includes 193 genetic variant. The results showed that excessive weight and bad habits are related to greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes regardless of genetics. Obesity, defined as body mass index 30 kg/m2 and higher was associated with a 6-fold increase in the likelihood of diagnosing the disease.

The authors of the study concluded: “the Impact of obesity on the risk of developing diabetes type 2 is dominant in comparison with other factors that emphasizing the importance of weight management in the prevention of this disease”.

