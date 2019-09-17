This factor is associated with a 6-fold increased risk of type 2 diabetes
Scientists from the University of Copenhagen and their colleagues from other institutions concluded that obesity is associated with an almost 6-fold increased risk of type 2 diabetes. The arguments of the experts presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the study of the disease in Barcelona, Spain.
According to the data, about 425 million adults (20-79 years) had type 2 diabetes in 2017 to 2045 figure is expected to exceed 600 million. The scientists used statistical modeling to sample “case-cohort” of 9556 women and men. Almost half (49.5 percent) of the participants developed the disease over an average of 14.7 years of follow-up. A favorable way of life was defined as the presence of at least three of the following factors of a healthy lifestyle: no Smoking, moderate alcohol consumption, regular physical activity and healthy eating. Genetic risk was estimated on a special scale, which includes 193 genetic variant. The results showed that excessive weight and bad habits are related to greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes regardless of genetics. Obesity, defined as body mass index 30 kg/m2 and higher was associated with a 6-fold increase in the likelihood of diagnosing the disease.
The authors of the study concluded: “the Impact of obesity on the risk of developing diabetes type 2 is dominant in comparison with other factors that emphasizing the importance of weight management in the prevention of this disease”.