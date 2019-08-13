This factor is equivalent to Smoking increases the risk of cancer
Experts from the International Agency for research on cancer came to the conclusion that obesity, like Smoking, is equivalent increases the risk of cancer. According to the publication The Sun, experts note that this is the first scientific work that studied how obesity genes affect the likelihood of the tumor coming to important conclusions.
The study showed overweight causes 12% of cases, which is twice more than previously thought and below — 15% related to Smoking. According to experts, this is a great danger in six of the eight major types of cancer, four times increasing the risk to the pancreas and intestines, and doubling, for kidneys, uterus, ovaries, and throat.
Lead author of the scientific work of Paul Brennan said that, “Our current projections that about 6% of cancer cases caused by excess weight, are an important underestimation. It is much closer to the negative effects of tobacco, which is about 15%. Many people do not realize that obesity causes cancer, and now there’s direct evidence of that.”
The researchers also explained that excess fat sends signals to cells to divide more often causing tissue damage, this leads to a critical deterioration of health. Among the consequences: type 2 diabetes, infertility, cardiovascular disease, osteoarthritis.