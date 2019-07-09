This fall in Toronto suddenly appear themed bar in the spirit of Harry Potter (PHOTO)

Good news for Harry Potter fans in Toronto: this year in Toronto for a while will be a special bar, inspired by the films about Harry Potter that magically transports you to the potions lesson in Hogwarts. Imagine yourself in the world of Harry Potter, where you and your friends will prepare a drink of the magic potion! The Harry Potter fans will not want to miss this magical night.

This event is +19 plus, which invited adults only mages will immerse you into the world of potions and magic, but keep in mind that you will have to leave the house of their owls, cats, rats or frogs. West Coast Wizards: this restaurant is a little settled also in Vancouver right after Halloween.

The lesson of potions you’ll enjoy the stick and the cloak that you will wear during classes will also be treated to a hot honey and alcoholic potion, and you will also have the opportunity to prepare potions with a teacher in potions class. This is a great idea for those who do not have enough experience role-playing games this Halloween, and who wants to revive cosplay, portraying the witch or wizard brewing potions!

Toronto already has a restaurant The Lockhart, where Harry Potter fans can explore the magical cocktails and snacks. This temporary bar will be the wizards another place where you can quench your thirst, even if only for one weekend!

Tickets for this magical event is not yet sold, and where it is located is also still a secret! Check this lesson to potions in the calendar and subscribe to not miss when they would put more detailed information.

Bar “Bowler of the wizard” (The Wizard’s Cauldron Bar)

When: Friday, November 15 – Sunday, November 17

Price: $ 40, includes 90-minute lesson of potions and two drinks

Address: place secret! Until…

Why you should go: experience the magic this fall, suddenly appearing and disappearing bar in the spirit of the books and movies about Harry Potter

https://www.thewizardscauldron.com/