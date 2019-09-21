This familiar product can provoke a cancer
Oncologists from the University of Oxford found that eating chicken and other white meat injurious to health.
From 2014 to 2016, the experts followed the health status of 475 million Britons aged 37-73 years. Scientists have recorded data on the consumption of meat.
By the end of the second year of e 23 thousand of the study participants had developed cancer. Scientists have discovered a link between eating chicken and developing non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
In addition, the consumption of chicken meat increased the likelihood of prostate cancer in men and melanoma in both sexes. The risk of tumors was increased in the consumption of 30 grams of white meat a day.
White meat include:
Poultry:
Chicken
Turkey
Goose
The duck
The meat of wild birds:
The meat of wild ducks
Pheasant
Partridge meat
Strautina
Perepletena
Squab / pigeon