This family was a sensation! About it will be interesting for everyone to know!

Эта семья стала настоящей сенсацией! Об этом каждому будет интересно знать!

Australian family named Morgan blew his photo all over the Internet.

Cullen, thirty eight, and his height is 137 cm. And twenty-seven, Charlie’s wife of ten inches below.

Despite the fact that both husband and wife — midgets, this does not prevent them to enjoy life like everybody else.

They really look happy!

Warkany often publish their photos in your blog, and they have already conquered thousands of hearts with its charm.

They had a daughter named Taliba, and now Charlie is pregnant with her second child.

Interestingly, both spouses have different diseases that caused dwarfism. Talba inherited disease of the mother, but the unborn child, according to the doctors, or are going to inherit the illness of his father, or both, which can lead to health problems.

Parents know what they can expect, but look to the future with optimism.

They believe that dwarfism is not able to stop them.

Charlie and Cullen say that I try to follow the health of yourself and daughter. They never faced the problems that can cause their form of dwarfism.

The life of the couple is really beautiful. Cullen owns his own business, Charlie works in a large firm. They enjoy their life to the max and take everything from her.

Beautiful family!

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.