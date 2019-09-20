This fiasco of laughing at the failure of the “massive” project in the “DNR”

Это фиаско: в сети смеются над провалом «масштабного» проекта в «ДНР»

As it became known earlier, in IDLO launched the so-called “Express” Donetsk-Yelenovka, which runs through the occupied territories.

It also became known that begin to run trains on the route “Donetsk – Mandrykino”.

Residents of the occupied territories repeatedly ironically spoke about the futility of “intergalactic Express”. It is obvious that the trains were running only one purpose -to wash coming from Russia funds.

Blogger Necro Mancer published in the Twitter photo taken yesterday at one of the stations of the route “Donetsk-Yelenovka” platform Rutchenkovo. On the platform I can not see any passenger. In fact, only two cars.

Это фиаско: в сети смеются над провалом «масштабного» проекта в «ДНР»

Rutchenkovo station of the Donetsk railway. Located in Kirovsky district of Donetsk occupied the former site of the village.

