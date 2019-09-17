This food accelerates the process of cleansing the liver
A healthy liver improves appearance.
The liver free from toxins, improves overall health and appearance. Experts in the field of nutrition called products, which accelerate the process of cleansing the liver from toxins.
Water. Clean drinking water is one of the best supporters for the liver. With a glass of water doctors recommend to start your day and end it also with the receiving water. Sufficient water helps the body get rid of chemicals and toxins – all those components that pass through the main filter in the form of the liver. To long it doesn’t stick, drink water.
Garlic. This vegetable contains sulfur compounds that help activate enzymes in the liver and thereby increase its filtering ability. In addition, a lot of garlic allicin and selenium which protect the liver from damage.
Turmeric. Its use stimulates the regeneration of liver cells and increases the natural production of bile, which speeds up the elimination of toxins from the body.
Lemon. Drink warm water with lemon is a great way to “clean” the liver. There is evidence that in response to water with lemon the liver produces more enzymes.
Apples. Apples contain powerful flavonoids, which can fight inflammatory diseases. In addition, loaded with fruits includes this type of fiber like pectin that helps to cleanse the body of accumulations of unwanted substances.
Beet. Unpretentious vegetable protects the bile ducts in the liver from toxic damage.
Avocado. It contains compounds that can protect the body from liver damage. In particular, they protect the body from toxic substance galactosamine.
Cilantro. Alas, few people know that cilantro has the property that rid the body of heavy metals, because of which caused serious damage in the liver.