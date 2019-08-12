This food provokes cardiovascular disease

August 11, 2019
What’s the harm of snacks.

The consumption of snacks increases the risk of diseases of the Central nervous system. This is reported by experts of the American heart Association.

It is reported that snacks are foods that are high in refined carbohydrates, sugar and low nutritional value.

“Consumption of too many refined or sugar-rich foods leads to elevation of triglycerides in the blood while lowering the level of support health cholesterol. Further it contributes to the development of oxidative stress (disease of the nervous system — ed.)”, — stated in the message.

In addition, according to experts, the snacks increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases. They are more exposed to people suffering from overweight.

Doctors categorically do not recommend to eat the snacks and chips to children, elderly people, and pregnant.

Note that according to the study, retail audit Nielsen, Ukrainians increase the consumption of snacks, despite all the warnings of physicians.

