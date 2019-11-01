This food will reduce the risk of heart disease
Diet is used in diseases of the cardiovascular system in the stage of partial compensation, and not pronounced circulatory failure.
The first Breakfast: a soft boiled egg, porridge, oat milk, tea.
Second Breakfast: an Apple, a cookie with sugar.
Lunch: soup barley and vegetables in vegetable oil (1/2 portions 200-250 g), meat boiled with carrot puree, compote of dried fruits.
Snack: a decoction of rose hips.
Dinner: cheese pudding, boiled fish with boiled potatoes and tea.
At night: kefir or other fermented drinks.