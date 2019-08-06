This fragrance will help people to cope with insomnia
Insomnia is becoming an increasingly urgent problem for modern humanity — studies show that problems with night sleep feels almost one-third. Experts say that before using these powerful medications, you should try herbal remedies. For example — lavender, the fragrance of which, as scientists have found, helps to fall asleep.
Sleeping pills are, especially as experts stress, is not an option, because in most cases, these drugs do not solve the problem of insomnia, but only eliminate the symptoms in exchange for multiple side effects. Accordingly, instead of drugs better to use natural remedies.
According to current research, the effects of lavender scent not only suffuses this dream, but also contributes to the fight against chronic stress and anxiety. Some people it is an aromatic plant even brings out of depression.
“The soothing aroma of lavender will help you survive a particularly restless night when your head is boiling from all sorts of disturbing thoughts. Lavender inhibits restless nervous system, lowers heart rate and leads to normal pressure. All of these effects force your body to take in healthy and deep sleep. In the morning you will feel extremely energetic”, says Dr. Holland, an expert on treatment of insomnia with lavender.