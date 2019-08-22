This fruit can cure liver disease
Scientists told about the beneficial properties of mango. According to them, this fruit should be consumed for those who want to cure liver disease.
In mango contains a lot of nutrients that are good for health. First and foremost, it should pay attention to people who have liver disease. Beneficial effects on the body have antioxidants, which improve the condition of the body. Their impact reduces the risk of abnormalities and disorders of work. In addition in the fruit, there are many and other nutrients. Among them, carotenes and beta carotenes are converted in the body into vitamin A. in the composition of Many plants and vitamin C, strengthens the body and enhances the immune system, due to which there is a struggle with inflammation.
Experts separately add that mango contains a lot of fiber. One fruit contains up to 20% of the daily value of the substance. Its deficiency may be detrimental to health and lead to malfunctions of the intestines. Potassium, contained in the plant, strengthens the heart muscle.