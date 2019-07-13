This fruit can prevent the aging after 50! Amazing!
Scientists from Switzerland empirically found that slow, if not stop aging will help of grenades. It contains a substance — ellagitannin, which stops the loss of muscle mass.
However, the abuse of fruit will not lead to good: pomegranate juice is bad for the condition of the tooth enamel. In addition, use should not people suffering from gastritis.
