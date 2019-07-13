This fruit can prevent the aging after 50! Amazing!

Этот фрукт способен предотвратить старение после 50! Удивительно!

Scientists from Switzerland empirically found that slow, if not stop aging will help of grenades. It contains a substance — ellagitannin, which stops the loss of muscle mass.

However, the abuse of fruit will not lead to good: pomegranate juice is bad for the condition of the tooth enamel. In addition, use should not people suffering from gastritis.

