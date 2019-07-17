This fruit contains a substance that helps build muscle
The peel of apples contains ursolic acid. The substance stimulates muscle growth, as evidenced by a study of scientists from the United States.
According to the data, which were obtained by researchers from the University of Iowa, Apple peel can be effective in the prevention of obesity and premature aging – all thanks to the fact that it helps to strengthen and even build muscle.
The researchers were seeking funds to combat muscular atrophy. They studied the genes of patients with atrophy of the people responsible for muscular activity. Spending tests with different substances, experts have discovered that ursolic acid promotes the “reprogramming” genes that cause muscle atrophy and fat storage. Under her influence is the weakening of muscle genes, on the contrary, begin to contribute to its development. Along the way, amid the strengthening and growth of the muscles to improve other processes in the body – in particular, improved insulin sensitivity and reduced fat mass.
“Ursolic acid accelerates muscle growth to 15 percent, more than half of reduces body fat and lowers the level of sugar and cholesterol in the blood,” stated the authors.
Scientists say that the concentration of the substance is particularly significant in Apple peel. It is not surprising that prior research has repeatedly affirmed the ability of apples to give a slimming effect for regular consumption.