This fruit helps get rid of insomnia
The researchers found in kiwi seratonin, which helps to cope with insomnia and bad thoughts.
Scientists say that eating kiwi fruit helps to overcome long-lasting insomnia.
Doctors say that the secret to a good night’s sleep, lying in kiwi. The use of two of fruit an hour before bed helps people fall asleep quickly and sleep better. This may be due to the high content of antioxidants and serotonin in fruits.
One-month study of 24 volunteers with sleep problems conducted by the Taiwan medical University in Taipei, has shown that they people slept 13 percent longer if they eat before going to sleep kiwi.
In addition, the amount of time it took to sleep by 35 percent.