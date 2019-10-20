This funny Dachshund can keep in mind anything
Unusual talent for a dog.
The story began three years ago, when Paul Lavery from Belfast (Northern Ireland) jokingly put his dog Charlsa a toy on the head, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.
Oddly enough, but the cute Dachshund and remained seated, trying to see the issue on the head. Despite the fact that Charla cannot execute any more of the trick, the balancing items on the head turns out well for him.
Soon the Floor started to pet several accounts in different social networks and was amazed, because the dog became a huge celebrity. Photos and videos that show you how Charla, dressed in one of his many necktie or costumes, keep something on your head, each time becoming wildly popular.
Paul recalls with a laugh that some fans are not averse to even meet with their four-legged idol. One day a man contacted the couple from Australia, who said that he came to Belfast and decided to visit Charla and pet him.
The owner of a talented dog always hesitate when asked how he taught the Dachshund is a cute trick. He really knows nothing about training, and it all happened by coincidence. If you ever get tired of Charla to balance objects on the head, that all his glory and ends, but as long as the dog continues to do this, fun and emilea people.
