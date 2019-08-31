This girl made a huge number of tattoos, but this did not prevent her to become a model

| August 31, 2019 | News | No Comments
Lawrence Bedard model from Canada, inspired by teenage tattoos. Now she was twenty-six years, and she’s very successful and popular.

Lady believes that her skin can serve as a canvas for any drawings.

It looks very unusual, not to say that ugly. Tattoos really suit her personality.

Many of the tattoos are made as a memory of any places or people.

Now Lawrence is a successful model, she worked with “Fashion Nova”, a very big brand name of clothing.

The girl boasts not only a tattoo but also a pleasant appearance. In his Instagram she has already gathered two million followers who really like the look of the model.

