This girl proved that excess weight – not the sentence

| September 30, 2019 | News | No Comments

Эта девушка доказала, что лишний вес – вовсе не приговор

Vaseline Ashley Alexis can be a serious competitor to most, Kim Kardashian.

Эта девушка доказала, что лишний вес – вовсе не приговор

The girl twenty-six years old, but she already has a weight in the modeling business. It has its own fan base and famous fashion designers interested in a young model.

Эта девушка доказала, что лишний вес – вовсе не приговор

Pictures girls adorn many popular publications.

Also Ashley is the face of the brand Lovehoney.

Эта девушка доказала, что лишний вес – вовсе не приговор

Says the beauty — not the size of the body is the beauty of the girl.

Not long ago, our heroine was married.

Эта девушка доказала, что лишний вес – вовсе не приговор

In recognition of Ashley, her childhood was spent in the mockery of peers. But it didn’t break it. On the contrary, Alexis used her originality to achieve their goals.

Эта девушка доказала, что лишний вес – вовсе не приговор

So the girl is an athlete.

Эта девушка доказала, что лишний вес – вовсе не приговор

Alas, but all have envious. Some people condemn and criticize the size of Alexis. But the model simply ignores them, because she doesn’t agree with the haters.

Эта девушка доказала, что лишний вес – вовсе не приговор

From her words it becomes clear that to pay attention to such a woman.

Эта девушка доказала, что лишний вес – вовсе не приговор

She has a strong personality that will not break the words of stupid people.

Эта девушка доказала, что лишний вес – вовсе не приговор

In her opinion, every person has the right to be who he wants.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr