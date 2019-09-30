This girl proved that excess weight – not the sentence
Vaseline Ashley Alexis can be a serious competitor to most, Kim Kardashian.
The girl twenty-six years old, but she already has a weight in the modeling business. It has its own fan base and famous fashion designers interested in a young model.
Pictures girls adorn many popular publications.
Also Ashley is the face of the brand Lovehoney.
Says the beauty — not the size of the body is the beauty of the girl.
Not long ago, our heroine was married.
In recognition of Ashley, her childhood was spent in the mockery of peers. But it didn’t break it. On the contrary, Alexis used her originality to achieve their goals.
So the girl is an athlete.
Alas, but all have envious. Some people condemn and criticize the size of Alexis. But the model simply ignores them, because she doesn’t agree with the haters.
From her words it becomes clear that to pay attention to such a woman.
She has a strong personality that will not break the words of stupid people.
In her opinion, every person has the right to be who he wants.