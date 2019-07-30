This habit causes a decrease in cognitive abilities
Men who abuse alcohol, are faced with cognitive problems before those who do not drink or drink in small doses.
A study conducted by researchers from University College London, shows: men who too often relax with a drink, you may experience early cognitive decline. For example, the symptoms in men can occur as early as age 55.
Scientists analyzed data on more than 5,000 men and 2,000 women of middle age. By the beginning of the study, participants were on average 46 years old. Watched them for ten years. Over this period the three surveys were conducted that determined the intensity of alcohol consumption by humans. For the accident ten years, the subjects passed the first test, which was allowed to determine the level of their cognitive abilities. Then tested again.
The obtained results indicate that is not a measure of active consumption of alcohol is very harmful to the male brain. It contributes to early decline in the quality of memory and Executive functions that are associated with attention and judgment. In men, these problems were observed in the first test, which was conducted when the participants were average for 56 years.
“Middle-aged men drinking 2.5 or more alcoholic drinks a day are more prone to rapid loss of memory in the next ten years than more moderate drinkers and teetotalers,” — stated in the result, the authors of the project.