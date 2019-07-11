This habit is three times increases the risk of death from cardiovascular disease
People who smoke, the risk of death from cardiovascular disease is about three times higher than in people who never smoked. At the same time, experts note, it does not matter what number of cigarettes smoked per day.
Scientists from the Australian national University (ANU) came to the conclusion that Smoking increases the risk of developing cardiovascular disease and three times increases the probability to die due to the effects of these diseases.
“Today in Australia, around 2.7 million smokers and all of them have the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease is about three times higher than in people who never smoked,” said the authors of the project.
In the study they analyzed the impact of Smoking on all types of diseases of the heart and vessels — heart attack, stroke, heart failure, diseases of the heart muscle, problems with the rhythm. Taking into account the data of men and women, rural and urban residents, as well as representatives of different strata of society. In the result, the researchers found that Smoking deals a crushing blow to the cardiovascular system of the body.
“The risk of heart attack, stroke or heart failure in smokers — higher than twice. They are five times more likely to become patients of phlebology due to the development of peripheral cardiovascular disease and gangrene,” — said the scientists.
They emphasize that only a complete quitting Smoking is really effective in reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease and related mortality. If someone smokes up to five cigarettes a day and believes that not too injurious to health, he is mistaken, said the experts.