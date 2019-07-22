This habit provokes 90% of cancers

The Smoking of tobacco provokes the appearance of several diseases. About 90% of cancers are diagnosed because of addiction to a harmful habit.

Lung cancer and throat, emphysema and bronchitis – not the entire list, which can get a smoker. Tobacco causes serious heart problem such as heart attack and coronary artery disease, affects the condition of teeth and skin as well as disrupts the Central nervous system. One cigarette contains over 4 thousand chemicals, including nicotine kills the horse with one drop of arsenic a poison, acetone – are known as liquid nail Polish remover, ammonia – gas produced due to putrefaction of tissues, and turpentine, paint thinner. And this is not the entire list of “killers” of the human body.

Doctors say that the body of the smoker who quit Smoking in a period of 25-30 years, will have the same life expectancy as people, not tried to smoke.

It should be remembered that the physiological need for tobacco our brain does not feel and get rid of the addiction is possible for everyone.