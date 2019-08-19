This happens instantly: Laima Vaikule explained shocking videos with Alla Pugacheva
Popular Latvian singer Laima Vaikule, posability network funny videos with her friend Alla Pugacheva has told about the creation of provocative video.
The singer admitted that the idea of creating movies “Lady of the dunes”, which became a hit on Instagram, was born a long time ago. Girlfriend gatherings are occasionally held in Jurmala, where they spend the summer. And your conversations star girlfriend decided to show his fans.
“Actually, this is impromptu. Just Alla resting for several years in Riga, when we meet and there is a mood, it happens instantly, we do not write scripts“—said the singer in interview to “the Wound W with Ukraine”.
Laima Vaikule also admitted, someone from show business, except for Alla Pugacheva considers his close friends. “Somehow it all started with Valery Leontiev — he was a very sensitive person and a big sweetheart. So it is very close to me. In fact, many artists with whom I’m in a good intimate relationship. But we’re riding. Friendship requires time, and we each in his own way. Therefore, the “Lady of the dunes” occur only in the summer”, — said Laima Vaikule channel “Ukraine”.
We will remind, Laima Vaikule brought his festival “Rendezvous” in Odessa. Before the show the singer visited Kiev and made a Frank confession.
