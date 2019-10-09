This herb alleviates inflammation and allergies

In what diseases useful lavender.

Lavender is not only a beautiful flower with a recognizable smell.

The plant is widely used in the folk medicine and cosmetology.

In what diseases lavender can help:

Very effective for sleep disorders: if you suffer from insomnia or you just have serious problems falling asleep, then about 30 minutes before bedtime you can drink a Cup of lavender tea. The same effect will have a hot bath with lavender essential oil, accepted in 1 hour prior to bedtime.

Has a pronounced antiseptic properties and will help to accelerate the recovery from the inflammatory process.

Will help ease the pain of migraine.

Helps people who have a tendency to allergies easier to endure the condition.

