“This insistence terrarium”: Taras Poplar revealed the secrets behind the scenes of show-business (photo)
In Skadovsk of Kherson region on 26 July, kicked off the all-Ukrainian charitable children’s festival “black sea Games”. At the Grand Prix of the vocal competition this year expect 46 young artists aged 6 to 16 years from different parts of the country. While children within three days will demonstrate their talents, their master classes and bright shows on stage motivated by the already established stars of show business, which at the time were a lot of competitions, including the “black sea Games” as Nastya Kamensky, Nadia Dorofeeva, Zlata ognevich…
On the shore of the Black sea, on the beach, found a huge stage with led screens, modern sound and lighting equipment. All the speeches live broadcasts the music channel M1.
On the first day of the festival Natalia Gordienko, David Axelrod, Mint, Alexander Ponomarev, the winner of last year Elina Ivashchenko. The young singer visibly lost weight, changed her image. Elina says that this competition dramatically changed her life.
Singer Alyosha came to Skadovsk for a while. Backstage Alena (real name of the singer) admitted she hardly saw her husband.
“Taras even things to the hotel drove. From the road in a master-class for children, interviews, rehearsals, then the competition — he’s in the jury of the first day. Once arrived, we were able to briefly meet for coffee — and each ran his business”, — confessed Alyosha.
Taras Poplar with a group of “ANTITILA” his powerful speech closed the first day of the festival. The musicians first performed under the “black sea Games” in Skadovsk and was very warmly received by the public. The flow of spectators on the beach could not see the end. They, along with musicians singing along to hits “Vrela”, “Tam de mi ye”, “Seize the moment”, “People Yak korabl”… Taras a lot of contact with the public, drew attention to the important for each person things — love, family, faith, and support of loved ones, the love of his country.
Before the show, the leader of the groups “ANTITILA”, celebrated the first decade in show business and went on to break his own record, openly spoke about the difficult path to success and shared the secrets of how to become famous, not to lose face and remain happy in the family.
– For me personally, true success comes only when you live it, love it with all my heart and get moral satisfaction, says the leader of groups “ANTITILA” Taras Poplar. — The only way efficiency will be maximum. In particular, to succeed in show business, it is advisable to start early to make music, to participate in various competitions, to find themselves, to fill the cones, feel the jitters… it is Still important to look for like-minded people to unite with those who believe in your dream and is willing to put its shoulder. However, it is easier to go and fail.
Taras Poplar stressed that it is very important to be a human being: listen to your heart, at least to adhere to conventional rules of morality, to not be ashamed to look you in the eyes of his children.
“Show business and stage out of camera range is a true terrarium. But that doesn’t mean you need to devour all in its path, to go over the heads, ignore the principles of morality, to despise other people to Shine on camera. This can be, and works, but only temporarily. People who have a conscience,” said the frontman of the band “ANTITILA.
According to him, it is very important not to hide behind a style already well-known musicians, and look for something different: manner, style, character. Strive that reveals most, even if it now is not fashionable. No interest the same artists.
— Who were you trying to copy?
– At the age of six I have been listening to the songs of Viktor Tsoi group “Cinema” and, inspired by the “If you have in your pocket a pack of cigarettes”, wrote the song about a packet of “prima” in the pocket. Senior, a cousin, who is older than me by eight years, laughed, grandma clutching his head, and I didn’t care, I continued to write all sorts of rubbish. With age, it began to take shape in the music. Now my team write music for cinema.
— You’re not so smooth turned out, as it is now?
— All the musicians in the group began his activities with participation in school bands. Music in the storeroom, the basement of the school… the History of the group, we believe in 2008 when he released his first album.
Since childhood, I studied music, played the violin, went to contests, but then did not see himself as a singer. I think I have a certain level of vocals, I can intineray and his voice to give the emotion we put into their songs.
— The contest “New wave” in Jurmala?
— It was an accident. In 2009, when the band already released their first album, production center, which is engaged in the promotion of our music, decided that I needed to go to the competition. I couldn’t understand why? But it so happened that I “dared” either you come to the competition and show that you’re good singer or you’re all clear. I was hooked. Came to the casting in old jeans and a crumpled shirt. Angrily sang something and passed. Then flew to Moscow on another selection, has passed through several stages. In the final cut me off. But I’m not making plans for this contest. But it gave me some experience.
Series “School”, for which he wrote “Tam de mi .” look?
— I watched some of the series, but the series is not completely video. It’s impossible with our schedules. For example, yesterday I spent the whole day was wound on business in Kiev, I pop home for half an hour to collect the bag, saw the wife and children and went to the Skadovsk. All night we were on the road. And here we are talking, in the evening performance again on the road in the night.
The only movie that I saw lately on the Internet — a series of “Chernobyl”. Impressed.
— Who helps you to look after the kids when you are on tour?
— Alena went to Skadovsk just a few hours after me. She will be performing in front of me, I’ll see you backstage. With the boys, left the grandfather, they get along well and spend their time without us.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter