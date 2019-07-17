This instagram model just posted a photo with his son, but why laugh at her?

| July 17, 2019 | News | No Comments

Emily Hembrow — known Australian instagram model. She has over a million subscribers.

Interestingly, what has gained popularity of Emily through her pregnancy. She kept a blog that talked about how the pregnancy, and what you have to face.

After the birth of her son, Gabriel, she went for the publication of photos with him. However, one of the last photographs made subscribers laugh.

If you don’t look closely, it seems that the photo is quite common, but the most attentive users noticed the clock behind the girls, hanging with the wrong side.

Of course, immediately fell caustic sarcastic comments.

Emily herself wondered about that. The girl had assumed that she was joking, someone from the guests — in the previous photo the clock correctly. However, despite this, someone from users suggested that Emily just doesn’t know Roman numerals.

