This is a provocation: Vera Brezhneva in a transparent dress has excited the network (photos)

Popular singer Vera Brezhneva, which recently showed a photo in a swimsuit stirred network transparent dress.

So, the singer published a photo where posing on bed in bright linen, and the curves of her body emphasizes the racy fishnet dress.

This photo, according to Brezhneva, she says goodbye to summer.

“This is a provocation”, — exploded the fans Faith.

“No words… all so Clear!!!”, “Much hot”, “Faith, marry me”, “I love you, live goddess”, “Today is your photo of a fire, Swagger Vera rolls always! It is everywhere, always, and she Uraaaa”, write the commentators.

By the way, Vera Brezhnev wrote that will soon be in Kiev. “Missed you,” she explained.

We will remind, Vera Brezhneva recently stirred up a network of hot dancing to the hit Monatik “Love It the Rhythm.”

