“This is a real “dog here”: Olya Polyakova’s shocking performance at the casting of “X-factor”
On Saturday went out the next issue of the tenth season of the popular vocal show “X-factor” (STB). Three of ether, after which all the heroes who have received the jury commendation will go to training camp. There traditionally are the most sophisticated tests and screening in live broadcasts. This season they will be five and the winner of the “X-factor 10” will be known at the end of December.
In the fifth edition of the tenth season of vocal talent show, the audience saw two shooting day of casting, each of which is characterized not only by heroes but also by the judging Quartet. On the first day participants were selected: Olga Polyakov, Igor Kondratyuk, Nastya Kamensky and Dmitry Shurov, who was at this audition guest judge.
First to the judges left the Italian Bruno McCurry, who immediately confessed his love to Ukraine. Bruno hopes that this will take his music and, again, were not wrong in their forecasts — the judges give him three “Yes”.
17-year-old Elina Ivashchenko his unique voice made a splash on the show. She not only received four “Yes” from the judges, but also applause from Olga Polyakova and Dmitry Shurov.
– So it is necessary to show and show their x-factor, commented on her performance Nastya Kamensky.
Bright room turned out and the Results of the Alexandra, which is already the second time tries his hand at the “X-factor”. She performed the romantic art song “Clue me” and received four “Yes”. Suddenly, in the middle of the room Dmitry Shurov pulled out a microphone and joined Alexander, and continued to sing a duet with her. It was a surprise not only for the audience but also the other judges. After the speech, Dmitry could not restrain his emotions.
– Remember how in the eighth season of the “X-factor” Sasha played on stage in a beautiful gown, sang Vivienne Mort and I wanted to support it, saying that it would be cool to someday sing together in the Studio — Dmitry told. — I once said that for the whole “X-factor”. Later Sasha sent me the song, the song I liked, and we made her this Duo.
But the winner of the popular project “Karaoke on the Square” and “Chance” Petro Dmitrichenko, disappointed the judges. This is despite the fact that the producer Igor Kondratyuk, she saw Peter on stage, praised his colleagues.
– This is the worst song I ever heard from your lips, — was distressed after the speech of Peter Igor Kondratyuk.
Peter did not have two “Yes” to qualify for the next stage of selection.
In the second casting day to select talented artists gathered Alessandro Safina, Nastya Kamensky, Ivan Andreyevich and Andrei Danilko.
Pretty fun judges group “pan Carpo” his song about the dog “Dog here”. The female half of the judges even could not resist and began to dance.
– This is a real “dog here”, joked Olya Polyakova.
– I usually the song says Alex,— commented on the performance of the guys Nastya Kamensky.
Despite the ambiguity of the song, the team heard from four judges “Yes”.
The last scene of “X-factor” came Maria Stopnik. It immediately recognized Olya Polyakova and Nastya Kamensky. And all because the girl played a major role in the scandalous clip of the Russian group “Leningrad” in the song “i_$uss”. Maria admitted with a positive recalls working on the video shoot, but she wants to be remembered as the heroine of this video.
– I don’t want to be the girl from the video “Leningrad”, — said Maria. — I have to use every opportunity to develop further.
Mary 21 years old, she was born in Ternopil, but four years living in Kiev, and this year graduated from capital University with a degree in “film and television”. Parallel to this, Mary appeared in films and videos. On account of its work with Alan by Buzaevym and the group “Leningrad”.
In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Maria Stopnik told why went to the scene of the “X-factor” and why sure win in the vocal show.
– Maria, I do not regret that took part in the filming of the video of the infamous group?
– Of course not! It was a great experience. I admit, I actually thought that I will not take. When it came to casting, there were many typical girls-hipsters. I thought it was the perfect image for this video, but then it turned out that it is not so! The shooting was fun enough and, in any case, it’s a good experience for me. Although, I admit, I do not want to be recognized for this clip.
– Why you decided to come on the “X-factor”?
– I say, back on “X-factor”. Just a few seasons ago, I’ve already tried their strength here and now decided just to take revenge. That is to say, to make up for last time. Especially since I found a great song that I wanted to do.
– She played in “glee”?
– Yes, the song is there, it’s called “Boogie Shoes”. I thought it was cute and lively. When I was a few years ago I watched this show, I liked her immediately, and I decided that it would be necessary to ever sing.
– So, this year you are determined to win?
– Of course. I confess, for her sake I would do anything to sing a rock Opera, do not sleep at night. In General, do whatever is necessary within the framework of humanity and some adequate things.
In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Andriy Danylko spoke sharply about the participants of the show “X-factor”.
