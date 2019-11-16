“This is an absolute trash!”: member of the “X-factor” infuriated Igor Kondratyuk (photo)
Saturday, November 16, will be the second test in a training camp for the members of the vocal show “X-factor” (STB). Anyone who overcame auditions now have to prove that you are worthy to fight for a place in the air. Judges will need to select the top 24 party, and the choice will not be easy.
Those singers who want to compete for a place in the air, will have to do your best and show off your vocals and charisma during the performance of songs accompanied by piano. And with a help of a famous pianist-virtuoso Yevgeniy Khmara.
To surprise the judges, the contestants are ready on all: to sing, dance and invent on-the-go own productions. And who is willing to go even to the violation of the rules.
Training camp was very exciting and emotional to inflame passions, — told the “FACTS” music producer “the X factor” Ruslan Kvinta. — Many of the participants of the casting, was genuinely surprised not only the judges but also the entire crew of the project.
To support participants on the second live training camp coming vivid characters of past seasons of the “X-factor”: the winner of the 6th season MELOVIN and finalist of the show Alina Pash.
Tips for successful X-graduates will help some participants to overcome the fear. However, there will be a speech, after which judge Igor Kondratyuk exclaim: “This is absolute trash!”.
