‘This is disgusting’: a hoodie with holes from bullets and school logo caused a scandal
American clothing manufacturer Bstroy was at the center of a scandal because of the show hoodies (sweatshirts with a hood), which presumably United by the idea of mass shooting in schools.
Show men’s collection designer named brick Owens and DMEM Cartone “2020”, held in new York. Models defiled on a podium in suits and t-shirts and hoodies with logos of the four schools in which there was a mass shooting, “Columbine”, Virginia Polytechnic Institute, “sandy hook” and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas.
On hoodie had holes reminding the traces from bullets. Pictures of clothing that appeared in the “Instagram” brand, has caused outrage among users of the social network.
“Killed the schoolchildren of primary classes. What is wrong with you?” — wrote one user under the photo of a sweatshirt with the words “sandy hook”.
Leave your comments under the sweatshirt with the logo of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas and those who, according to them, was in the school when there was a shooting.
“I’m over it. Disgusting that someone is trying to cash in on something so sad. You have no idea what it means to live every day with reminders everywhere about what happened,” wrote one user.
“It left such a huge wound, not only me, but thousands of other people who have experienced violence with a firearm. It’s disgusting,” he added.
A representative of the Foundation, founded in honor of school teacher Victoria Soto who was murdered in a “sandy hook”, wrote on Twitter: “This is absolutely horrible. The company for the sake of fashion so easily relate to the pain that we experience from other people. Sell hoodies with our name and with holes from bullets. Unthinkable”.
One of the founders of the brand stated that he wanted to speak about the crimes with a firearm and empower survivors of such tragedies. But the victims and their families now demand that the company has stopped the production of this clothing line and apologized.
In the beginning of the year Gucci fashion house was in the centre of a racist scandal over a sweater, which was criticized for the fact that he resembles a “blackface” — black make-up white actors, depicting African Americans.
Ski jumper cost 890 dollars covers the lower half of the face. A red cutout in the shape of lips, on the idea of the designers was to lie on the real thing. A huge number of users of social networks have considered such clothing is offensive.
Under a barrage of criticism came and British fashion house Burberry, is presenting at the show in London, a hoodie, the laces of which are tied up, resembling a hangman’s knot. Critics saw in the clothes hint at suicide and a reference to the practice of lynching.
After showing the participating model Liz Kennedy lashed out at Burberry in Instagram. “Suicide is not a fashion — posted model. — Riccardo Tisci and people from Burberry, I don’t understand how you could send anything down the runway with the bow dangling from her neck the rope of the hanged.”