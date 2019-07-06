This is exactly Nastya? Potap has puzzled fans a romantic photo

| July 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Это точно Настя? Потап озадачил поклонников романтическим фото

Rapper Potap was intrigued by its subscribers in Instagram photos. Some of the fans doubted that in the picture Potap kisses his young wife Nastya Kamensky.

Это точно Настя? Потап озадачил поклонников романтическим фото

Fans of the musician recognized that if the photo Kamensky, the wedding day may 23, the singer has changed beyond recognition.

Это точно Настя? Потап озадачил поклонников романтическим фото

Это точно Настя? Потап озадачил поклонников романтическим фото

With the luxuriously laid straight hair, not curls with a familiar companion Potap reminds both actress Eva Longoria, the wife of the soloist of “Time and Glass” Anna Andreychuk-Zavgorodnyaya and ex-wife Potap Irina Gorovaya.

Это точно Настя? Потап озадачил поклонников романтическим фото

Это точно Настя? Потап озадачил поклонников романтическим фото

Recall wedding Potap and Nastya Kamensky took place on 23 may. The celebration was preceded by a romantic Bridal shower. After the wedding, the couple went on holiday to Turkey.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.