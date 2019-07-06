This is exactly Nastya? Potap has puzzled fans a romantic photo
Rapper Potap was intrigued by its subscribers in Instagram photos. Some of the fans doubted that in the picture Potap kisses his young wife Nastya Kamensky.
Fans of the musician recognized that if the photo Kamensky, the wedding day may 23, the singer has changed beyond recognition.
With the luxuriously laid straight hair, not curls with a familiar companion Potap reminds both actress Eva Longoria, the wife of the soloist of “Time and Glass” Anna Andreychuk-Zavgorodnyaya and ex-wife Potap Irina Gorovaya.
Recall wedding Potap and Nastya Kamensky took place on 23 may. The celebration was preceded by a romantic Bridal shower. After the wedding, the couple went on holiday to Turkey.
