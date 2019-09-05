This is jealousy! The dog gave a dance for the newlyweds wedding dance
In the Internet appeared the video of the accident which occurred at the wedding of the newlyweds. Dog of feelings of jealousy did not give the groom to dance the first wedding dance with his hostess. This you really have not seen.
About it writes portal sputnik-georgia.ru.
Today a viral video is no surprise, but when their main characters are dogs, then pass very difficult. To see the video proscale news to the end.
At the wedding of American Nicole Vanden, the dog decided to stop the first wedding dance of the newlyweds.
Jealousy pet was so strong that in the most touching moment at the wedding, decided to spend with his mistress. A dog named Eva at first tried to drive away, but all the efforts were in vain. Eva is so pitifully looked at the bride, that there was nothing for it but to take the dog for paws and dance together.
Judging by the reaction of a pet, such a development she liked it. the dog began quite wagging his tail. Dance of a young family is not only amused the guests but also conquered the audience in the Internet.
Video got 40 million hits on the Internet.
