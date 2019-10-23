This is love: Vera Brezhnev showed a note from Meladze (photo)
The singer Vera Brezhneva, who is already tired of the rumors about the affair of her husband Konstantin Meladze Erica Alexander Herzen published a lovely note.
So, faith in the stories showed a note with a Declaration of love and signed: “To”. “This love”, she said.
Recall that after the rumors about her husband’s infidelity Vera Brezhneva first laughed at them in the network.
Later, she, Eric, Herzen made a statement. “For me, Konstantin Meladze — the third father after his own father and God. From the first day I feel for him a respect and gratitude for the job”, she said.
But it didn’t help that the press is still closely followed Brezhnev and Meladze and waiting for a divorce or a scandal.
