‘This is madness!’: Elon Musk has demanded to make changes to an article about it in Wikipedia
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was preparing for Christmas by studying his Wikipedia page. With some there is given information he did not agree, writes Business Insider.
“Just look at my Wiki for the first time in years. This is madness!” — posted by Musk on Twitter on Sunday, December 22. He added that his page was a “war zone with a million number of edits”.
Tech billionaire also do not agree with some wording in the article.
“Can somebody please remove the “investor”? I do almost zero investments,” he wrote.
“If Tesla & SpaceX goes bankrupt, me too. As it should be,” he added, implying that a large part of his wealth consists of shares in the two companies. He used similar arguments during his legal fight with the British cave diver Vernon Unsworth, which Musk has said he had little money.
A user on Twitter asked the Mask, is Tesla investment, to which Musk replied that he invested the income of all their companies in each other.
“The companies in which I played a fundamental role. It is wrong to ask others to invest if I do not invest their own,” he said.
Another Twitter user suggested that the term “investor” should be replaced with “business magnet,” to which Musk replied “Yes” followed by laughing emoticons and smileys-hearts. Previously, Musk joked that he would like to be called a business magnet, not a business Mogul.
Sunday evening on the Wikipedia page about the Mask, a change was made which replaced the word “investor” to “business magnet” (the history page says: “as requested by Elon Musk”). “The business magnet” since removed, but edit the “investor” remains unchanged.
Musk is still invested in the company: he was one of the first investors of a startup research artificial intelligence DeepMind before he was bought by parent company Google, Google, in 2014. Musk said in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2017, which he invested in DeepMind to monitor the progress of AI, but not for financial return.