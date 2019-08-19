‘This is miracle’: the woman survived after falling from the height of 1.5 km after her parachute did not open
30-year-old woman is recovering after falling out of a plane from a height of over 5000 feet (1524 meters).
The woman, whose name was not reported, on Saturday, skydiving near Trois-rivières, Quebec, when her main and reserve parachutes failed to open.
Her decline had a wooded area that helped her survive.
Now she is in the hospital with multiple fractures, including a broken vertebrae. The police of Trois-rivières stated that her life is not in danger.
Denis Demers, who saw the incident, told the CBC that a single skydiver falls faster than in a pair.
“It’s a miracle, said Demers. — I don’t know how people can survive a fall from this height”.
Oceana Duplessis was about to get on a plane for a jump, when I saw the accident. She told CBC that “I watched until the end.”
“We continued to hope that something will happen, she added. — We are very excited. Very.”
Police said that the woman was the experience of skydiving.
An investigation is underway to determine whether the incident is criminal negligence.
According to the Association of parachutes USA in 2018 for every 1536 skydiving accounted for approximately 1 injury — only 0.07% of all jumps.