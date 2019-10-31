‘This is not a joke’: in the Midwest United States hit a snow storm
The winter storm covered with snow several areas in the Midwest. Now the weather here is sometimes reminiscent of Christmas. Chicago recorded the earliest snowfall in the last 96 years, says AccuWeather.
“This is not a joke. Winter storm until the end of the week can zaprositi 750 miles (466 km) strip of the Heartland”, — has informed the senior AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
“The growing storm aktiviziruyutsya from the South to the North-East across the country,” said Isaac Longley, a meteorologist with AccuWeather.
According to Longley, in many places up to the end of the week in the East and Midwest, there will be serious consequences of this storm.
The storm began Tuesday night in the Rocky mountains. Snow fell in cities such as Denver and Colorado springs, which has already started the snow season.
Denver police responded to more than 90 of road traffic accidents on Monday, October 28. Then the city got about 2 inches (5.08 cm) of snow.
A powerful storm system will shift East and go through the Midwest and Great lakes.
“While in the East will be gusty winds and moderate to heavy rains, the cold air around the Western side of Kansas will bring to Michigan accumulating snow,” said Longley.
The speed of the snowfall, as a rule, will be insignificant, but it is expected that it will substantially increase as from Thursday to Friday, the storm will increase.
The wind gusts around the Great lakes will be 55 mph (88,5 km/h). Around the North-East they reach the forecast of hurricane strength around lakes Erie and Ontario.
While forecasters can’t tell where it will fall with heavy snow and there will be the powerful winds. Everything will depend on the movement of the storm. For example, the difference in the track 100 miles or less can mean the difference between a strong snow or a lighter snow or even rain in such cities as Chicago, Milwaukee and des Moines, Iowa.
https://twitter.com/search?q=%23snow%20%23chicago&src=typd
It is currently expected that the heaviest snow will fall near the North-Eastern border of Iowa / Illinois through part of Northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and Northern Michigan.
Forecasters have high confidence that the band of heavy snow will develop and affect large cities such as Madison, Wi, Rockford, Il, Davenport and Iowa.
“This sector will fall a few inches of snow, and some regions will receive up to a foot (0.3 meters),” — said Longley.
In addition to strong precipitation, powerful winds may create blowing and drifting snow.
Wind and snow in areas where trees have not lost most of their leaves, they can be damaged, leading to power outages.
On sections of Interstate 39, 80, 90 and 94, including in the Midwest, may be a dangerous movement.
International airports such as O’hare and Midway in Chicago, most likely will also suffer from significant delays and cancellations on Thursday night.