‘This is not a visit for a visit’: Zelensky plans to officially visit the United States
The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky during an official visit to the United States can open a Ukrainian Consulate in Houston, writes “UNIAN”.
The visit of President Vladimir Zelensky in the United States of America could happen before the presidential elections in this country.
About it told the Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Vladimir Yelchenko.
According to him, are now working on a serious, well-prepared visit, not a “visit for a visit”.
As noted, this is an official trip with the obligatory visit to two or more States.
In the United States is preparing for the opening of the Consulate General in Houston, Texas that can open Zelensky.
“It could be a trip to California, while none of the Ukrainian President was not there. This could be a trip to Washington, to Seattle, where the fastest growing Diaspora in the United States. In Seattle and around it, according to our data, about 70 000 Ukrainians, this number developed over the last ten years, this new Diaspora”, — he said.
Also, according to the Ambassador, it is necessary to prepare trade agreements, investment agreement that the parties could sign them.
“We have some serious projects, they are at the stage of preparation for implementation.” he added.
