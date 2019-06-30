This is not Notre Dame: the network has put in place propagandists Putin from-for break of a dam in Siberia
In Russia are outraged by the lack of attention rossm to the consequences of massive flooding in Siberia. Netizens say that the fire in the famous Notre Dame Cathedral has caused far more active journalists ‘ — footage from Paris are not descended from the screens, as for the protests of the so-called “yellow jackets” for their coverage of France was sent by top Kremlin propagandistico Olga Skobeeva.
“Why are reporters First, NTV and Rashatudey not rushed in Irkutsk oblast to the scene of the disaster… Because I need to sootechestvenniki, not… European yellow jackets or the Notre Dame” — outraged Twitter user Val Michelle.
In response to the published video from the scene of the disaster in the Irkutsk region is one of the commentators bitterly noted that “the Kremlin clique and serving them journalists put a huge bolt on Zamkade”.
Why are reporters First, NTV and Rashatudey not rushed in Irkutsk oblast to the scene of the disaster… it is in trouble compatriots, not europejskie yellow jackets or the Notre Dame!
While Yes, Pat trump Volodya on the shoulder, важнее.pic.twitter.com/3tvVPae15H
— Val Michelle (@VALMICHEL7) June 29, 2019.
Meanwhile, according to official data of the authorities, in floods in the Irkutsk region killed five people, including at least one child. The victims are more than 350 people, 97 of them were hospitalized. But meteorologists are already predicting a rise of the water level in three rivers of the Irkutsk region in the coming hours.
Estimates of Roshydromet, the current flooding could be considered fourth on the scale since the beginning of observations 1936.
We will remind, as a result of floods in Siberia went under water the whole city, and the situation continues to deteriorate.
