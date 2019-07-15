This is not Victoria! David Beckham came out with the woman
David Beckham supports the image of the ideal family man. Eve star football player led his mother Sandra in the semi-finals of one of tournaments of “Grand slam”. On the court at Wimbledon was found Federer Roger and Rafael Nadal. To see a live battle between two legends of tennis is the dream of any fan of this sport. One of them is Beckham’s mother Sandra. David, of course, knows this, so the day before brought made her such a generous gift.
Beckham was spotted at one of the stands sitting next to my mom. Sandra was happy to spend time with my son, but at the same time to “cheer” for your favorite tennis player. David stressed that such meetings with my mother became a good tradition.
Victoria, of course, in such a situation was not offended that her husband was released without it. Moreover, the couple were inseparable the whole week, which they devoted to the celebration of the 20th anniversary of family life.
This is an important event, the Beckham family celebrated in a big way. As they say, the only trip to France, where Victoria and David had a private tour of Versailles, the couple spent 12 thousand pounds (one million rubles). However, a stroll in one of the most important palaces in France were hopeful Victoria. And the fulfillment of desires is not a pity any money.
The tour of Versailles cost 2.5 thousand pounds not including wine, a bottle of which the couple drank during the tour. Still, about 8.5 million left on the reservation and a dinner of seven dishes at the restaurant Guy Savoy with three Michelin stars. The chef prepared delicious meals right in front of Victoria and David. In addition, the couple Beckham left a round sum for the night in a Parisian hotel and a flight on a private jet. Apparently, the money spent has brought “Golubka” a lot of fun.