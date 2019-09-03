This is only possible in USA: the horse on the flight American Airlines surprised passengers. VIDEO
Passengers of American Airlines was stunned, noticing that their flight was joined by a miniature horse.
Evan Novak said he noticed the animal that was brought on Board by a fellow traveler during a flight from Chicago to Omaha. He posted the footage on Twitter, where you can see how the horse sits quietly beside the chair on the aisle.
He added: “now we would like to begin the boarding for military personnel, families travelling with children under the age of 3 years, and horses …”
Another passenger Amberley Babbage, also spotted the animal at check-in, writing on Twitter: “Today at the airport was a small horse in the queue, and I was so curious”.
It later emerged that a horse called Flirty. The animal even has its own Twitter account and Instagram.
Mistress pony wrote: “Yesterday, Flirty rose in the sky! It was a great experience and I learned a lot. Flirty was FANTASTIC and took it all like a Pro. However, I’m going to continue to travel by car, it’s easier for Flirty. The flights will be reserved for emergencies and things like that.”
She added: “Just too difficult to make sure Flirty will not cause inconvenience to other passengers.”
According to the web site of American Airlines, trained miniature horses are allowed on flights as service animals.
In mid-August, the U.S. Department of transportation announced that miniature horses are still permitted to fly as service animals. Passengers are allowed to bring on Board animals for emotional support.
According to the American Association of miniature horses, animals often have an increase from two to three feet (0.6-0.9 m) and weigh from 150 to 250 pounds (68 to 113 kg), with an average lifespan of at least 30 years.
Last year, Southwest Airlines also announced that it would allow flying ponies as service animals. However, Delta Airlines has banned any emotional support animals on flights over eight hours.