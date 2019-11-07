‘This is only the beginning’: how long will fire season in California
One of the last fires that erupted in southern California Maria Fire for 4 days burned nearly 10,000 acres (4046 hectares) of land, and received the title of the largest fire in the South of the state. Experts say that this may just be the beginning of fire season and next will be worse. About it writes Los Angeles Times.
A report by the National interagency fire center is projected to be higher than usual, the likelihood of other large fires in southern California during December, it is noted that in 2019, the rainy season may come late. In the Northern part of the state it is also possible to another fire in the month of November.
“It will be a long autumn in California for firefighters and for the General public from the point of view of fight against fire risks, the report says. The best thing that can make citizens to be wise. Now is the time to prepare for forest fires and to make a plan of action in case the fire gets to you.”
“Forecasting how serious can be a fire season in California largely comes down to a race between the onset of the rainy season and the winds of Santa Ana,” said bill Patzert, a former climatologist at the laboratory of NASA.
According to him, good rain across the state will significantly slow down the fire season, even in conditions of strong wind. However, in southern California there was no significant rainfall for seven months, and meteorologists say that nowhere in the forecast, no obvious signs of rain until at least mid-November.
Usually in October there are about six days of wind conditions in Santa Ana, and in November — nine and December, and January 10 and 11, respectively. The Diablo winds occur most often in October.
“The fire danger has not diminished at all. In a sense, this is really the beginning of a beginning, — said Patzert. — Everything points to the emergence of larger fires, if it doesn’t rain”.
Strong winds in October also led to extremely dry air, with the result that most of the vegetation of the state has almost reached the critical level of dryness. Several regions — including the southern Sierra Nevada, Bay area, San Francisco, Sacramento valley and a significant strip of the coast of southern California were extremely dry level.
Dry plants become fuel for the fires, even the slightest spark in these conditions, instantly turns into a consuming fire.
“Californians think that the state of drought, and carefully consume the water,” said Mike mohler, Deputy Director of the California Department of fire protection and forestry.
Experts say that the winds of Santa Ana and Diablo was part of the ecology of California since prehistoric times. But the risk of fire in populated areas has increased as more and more people build houses and move in wild lands, especially susceptible to fire.
In southern California, more and more people live in wind corridors, Santa Ana, such as the valley of the river Santa Clara in Ventura County, South of Cajon pass in the Inland Empire, and West from the pass of San Gorgonio to the East of riverside.
In Northern California the residents of North Bay, living in houses built since the 1980-ies, were shocked to find that they are prone to fires emanating from the embers flying from the mountains to the North-East, although in previous decades these fires were not in the region. Fire Henley in 1964 were almost identical path with the Tubbs fire in 2017, but because in 2017 there lived more people, the fire Tubbs became the second most destructive forest fire in California history.
“We have built homes in many places, where do not have to build — but we continue to do so. And it has to stop,” said ecologist Hugh Safford.
Now all forces are intended to avoid ignition and quickly evacuate people in case of fire.
“If you get a warning about the hurricane, you’re not going to sit idly by and wait what happens. You are going to leave, ‘ said mohler. — Similarly, you need to do and in California, if not, then probably you will burn”.