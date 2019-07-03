“This is our moment”: the coach Campbell has shared his expectations from the fight with Lomachenko (photo)
30-year-old Shane McGuigan, trainer which British boxer Luke Campbell (20 wins, 18 of them by knockout, 2 losses), expressed confidence that his ward able to beat a world champion in the WBA and WBO lightweight champion Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko (13 wins, 10 of them by Ko, 1 defeat).
“This is a great fight for us. Luke has the opportunity to go out and win three belts (at stake will be two zones of Basil, as well as the WBC, which gave American Mikey Garcia. — AVT.), and he can do it. People can write him off and say he has no chance, but there is so much confidence in their own abilities. This is our moment.
Of course, we are facing a difficult task to come up with a plan to beat Lomachenko. But need to get Luke out of the ring and played it. We believe in ourselves. We would not agree to fight, if I didn’t believe in their chances to win their good chances. I’m pretty sure that Luke can beat it. Luke has a hard punch, he has a good sense of distance, “—said the coach of the Briton in an interview with Sky Sports.
Note that McGuigan — son of former world Featherweight champion Barry McGuigan. Works with British boxers including David Haye, Carl Frampton, George Groves and others. In 2016, was awarded “coach of the year” from the American Association of journalists writing about Boxing (WBAA).
