“This is reliable information”. Putin wants to replace Wikipedia for the Russian equivalent
Russian President Vladimir Putin said about the need to replace the Internet-encyclopedia “Wikipedia” on the Russian counterpart. This was reported to journalists of the Kremlin pool in your Telegram channel.
As Putin said, the replacement may be a new “Great Russian encyclopedia” (BDT) in electronic format. “It will be, in any case, reliable information” — with a smile Putin has noticed.
As you know, BDT was published from 2004 to 2017. The publication, numbering more than 80 thousand articles, consists of 35 numbered volumes and volumes of “Russia”. The encyclopedia was created by decree of Vladimir Putin in 2002.
In August 2016, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has launched work on creation of the national scientific and educational interactive encyclopaedic portal on the basis of BDT. In the three years since then, the authorities have chosen the size of subsidies for the project (1.9 billion) and the timing of the launch — a domestic analogue of “Wikipedia” should begin working by April 1, 2022.