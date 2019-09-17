‘This is the best that happened to me’: a resident of Missouri is grateful to the arrow, which left him handicapped
Wesley Hamilton of Kansas city (mo) says that he is grateful to the man who shot him several times, nearly killed him and left paralyzed for life.
A few years later he met the shooter face to face. And not only forgave him, but also thanked him, because his life has changed — and changed for the better, writes the BBC.
Before Hamilton was shot, he was dealing drugs and was firmly convinced that he will sooner or later kill this profession.
Severe injury and partial paralysis changed his life.
Now he’s 31, he received the title of champion bodybuilder in wheelchairs, have achieved good results in competitions in crossfit.
He is always smiling, which is not expected from a man who was on the verge of death, was paralyzed and spent several years bedridden.
“I can’t help but smile! I smile all the time. No longer, perhaps, except that in my sleep. But, maybe in my sleep I smile!” — he said Bi-bi-si.
The tipping point
It was not always so. His positive approach to life appeared after the event that changed everything. When Wesley was 24, he was shot from a gun. Several times.
“This is the best thing in my life!” he says.
In order to understand why he thinks so, you need to know about his past.
In his youth, Wesley lived in a poor neighborhood, the family had little money, and the most successful (in appearance) people in this environment were drug dealers. Besides, he was fat and very shy about it.
The result: he decided to be like the bandit covered his body with tattoos and live according to the rules of life of gangsters.
At age 16 he dropped out of school, roamed the streets and hunted small fraud. 20 years started to sell drugs, thinking that this is the only way to earn real money.
Shot
“I went to visit her ex-girlfriend. With her was a man, and we started fighting. It was so emotional, and I remember that somewhere in half an hour I realized that to stay makes no sense. Left the house, and when I approached his car, a man fired several shots into my belly. I’ve never seen before,” says Wesley.
“When I got hit by the first bullet, it seemed something unreal. Time is slowed down — like in the movies, when you see on the screen slowly flying bullet — that’s the way it was. When he shot the second time, I immediately just fell, and before my eyes was like a film, which showed all of my life. I think it was at this point I began to regret what he had done in the past,” he recalls.
Shortly before the attack, Wesley managed through the court to seek parental rights.
“Between my daughter’s mother and I never had a relationship, we just met. Honestly, when my daughter was born, I didn’t believe that she’s mine. But I wanted to find out and conducted a DNA test, and when I found out that she’s my, my life changed. Now I had to raise a child, and not to wander the streets waiting to die,” says Wesley.
“Until then, I didn’t realize that my life had no sense, he continues. — I just got the right to raise a daughter and then die and not be able to raise her as I would like. I was just outraged that you leave this world and become just another shot father, who left behind an orphan. I was very angry — angry at myself.”
Paralysis
Wesley woke up in the hospital. After about two weeks the doctors told him that he will likely survive but be paralyzed from the waist down.
The shooter was arrested and sentenced to prison.
And Wesley was ordered two years of bed rest. To get out of bed, he was allowed only three hours a day.
“Lying in bed all day, I remembered: I’m a single dad, and I was very worried that I can’t just walk with daughter in the Park, I couldn’t take her to the pool, she is now three, almost four, and she loves to swim,” he says.
“The doctors decided that I should change the diet and consume more protein because protein helps heal wounds, says Wesley. Where I grew up, few people know about healthy eating. I have not heard anything about the protein and decided to investigate. Enrolled in nutritionists at a local College. I opened the book and immediately fell in love with nutrition. I completely changed my diet, I began to lose weight — for the first time in my life. This fact opened my eyes.”
“I do remember this moment. I was prepared for the last operation in January 2015. And suddenly the doctor said, you weigh only 135 pounds (61 kilograms). At this point everything seems lit up! It gave me confidence. It was at this point I realized that if I make every effort to achieve something, I’ll do it,” recalls Wesley.
“I realized that I have no choice. I wanted to be a real father, and at this point the trajectory of my life has literally changed,” he says.
Helping others
Immediately after this, Wesley, is still in the hospital, he founded a non-profit organization But Not Really Disabled (“Disabled but not quite”). According to him, he just wanted to help other people with physical or mental disorders. To show that disability can only be the beginning of a new journey that only you can achieve.
Among other things, Wesley became involved in bodybuilding and sports. Six months later he began to participate in bodybuilding competitions and crossfit, learned to climb the rope — along with a wheelchair.
“I have a disability, and I began to think — what if will happen something terrible, but I can’t run with the rest of them? I’ll just leave, because I’m not capable of! And I thought — well, there’s a zombie Apocalypse, but I can climb the rope with my wheelchair. I can survive,” he says.
Wesley was so busy raising a daughter and his health, which, according to him, even especially did not think about the man who shot him, as I didn’t want to experience any negative emotions.
Meeting with the shooter
“Once a good friend of mine asked me, Wesley, you’re a very positive person, everything works out. But what do you do when you meet a man who shot you? I was shocked, because I used to never really thought about it,” he continues.
“I was very angry, back anger and hatred. But about two weeks passed, and I decided to forgive this person because I couldn’t continue to be optimistic, but to hate someone, says Wesley. I just decided to take responsibility for what happened in my past. After that, it was easy to forgive the shooter in me man.”
Later Wesley became a member of the Netflix TV program about how people are changing their life. He said can arrange a meeting with the shooter.
“At first, I thought that if you really someone forgave, so should be able to say it to his face. I didn’t mind, in my heart was peace, — he recalls. But in the day of the meeting I was very nervous. At each appointed for a meeting the day I called and was told that my cousin died — he had diabetes, and he died that morning. And I’m surrounded by television producers and cameras, thought I don’t want to do that, don’t want emotions took over. But at least I found the strength, I found it very difficult”.
“I decided the first thing to admit guilt for something he was doing in those days, and then I asked him why he shot me. For what? I could start a conversation with this question, but it would seem that I came to accuse him,” says Wesley.
Understanding
Men understood each other.
“He just told me why I did it, and I understood it. A cousin of this guy called and said that I bump it and I got the gun. And, naturally, he thought that should come to the aid of his relative. When he arrived there, I already left the house and went to his car, just in his direction. He could not know that the gun I have, but could not afford to risk started shooting,” says Wesley.
“I myself have been in situations when there is no time to think. You just automatically react. I told him that if we switched places then, I’d probably would have done the same thing,” he says.
Then Wesley thanked shoots him human. The man who tried to kill him.
“Yes! I thanked him. Why not? Yes, my legs no longer work, but it doesn’t matter now. I actually got lucky thanks to him. If he didn’t shoot me, it’s possible that I would lay in the grave. I could stop living the life of a criminal. Thanks to him I found the strength to go the right way,” says Wesley.
“I thanked him for the fact that I have started a new life. It became clear to me what is good and what is bad. I learned to take responsibility for their actions and not blame someone else for everything that happens in my life. It was the best thing that happened to me. Seriously, my whole life changed for the better,” he says.