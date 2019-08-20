This is the bottom: network boils because of the involvement of the controversial duet ANNA MARIA in the Russian competition
Ukrainian Duo ANNA MARIA, who has previously disgraced his statements about the occupation of Crimea, has angered members of the network participating in the contest “New wave 2019”.
The international song contest “New wave 2019” organized by Russia, and the contestants compete in Sochi.
ANNA MARIA blows predstavlenie Ukraine on musicname Concours "Nova hvilya", which go through z 24 August in Russie (SOC).
On the eve of the public eurovision.ua was published the post about the support of the Duo (comprising sisters Anna and Maria opanasyuk) in this contest.
Members of the public was outraged. “This is the bottom” — write to the network. “No contest with the assassins” “These sisters can’t imagine the Ukraine ever. Personally myself, Yes, but not Ukraine. And do we participate in competitions held by the country-aggressor?” — surprised commentators.
Many also require not to let the sisters opanasyuk in Ukraine. By the way, Russian fans believe that sister is a very brave girl.
Recall that the Duo of ANNA MARIA was one of the favorites of the national selection for the Eurovision song contest in 2019, but after the scandalous interview about Crimea and Russia, the singer was left without the support of the fans.
By the way, to represent Ukraine at the “New wave” is another artist who has long lived in Russia.
