This is the challenge: Olya Polyakova undressed for his first clothing collection (photos)
Popular singer, winner of the longest legs in show business Olya Polyakova acted in a new role. She became a designer. The actress along with designer Andre tan has released the first collaborative collection of apparel dedicated to Grand-show singer “Queen of the Night”.
“I always inspire divas, in which a lot of fire and energy. Olya — girl storm, a real tsunami. That’s why, when I couple of years ago suggested that she become the face of his new collection, I knew that together we will create something explosive. And now the time has come. Agree, wear a cap with a crown on the head — it is a challenge and at the same time is our aim. Because every girl who wears our stuff, immediately becomes Queen”, commented Andre tan.
She is co-author of a full capsule collection Andre Tan X Olya Polyakova, which consists of nine products — two different types of universal hoodie long basic t-shirt with own print and six accessories (two bags, caps, hats, fingerless gloves, belt). Olga acted as a model.
The minimalist collection is made in two colors: black and gold. This combination is consonant with the theme of one of the major concert shows Polyakova.
“I really wanted to get our clothes in the first place was comfortable, not to come out, and every day. She turned to her mistress the Queen. Therefore, our entire collection of gold symbols with crowns and slogans: “You are Queen”. No matter how old you are, what’s your height, build, profession. Most importantly, what you feel! Women should be Queens, because for them it is a peculiar trait. And this is the main message of our new creations”, — said Olya Polyakova.
Andre tan has developed special prints that could not be better emphasize the mood of the collection: cap, hat and Fanny pack is decorated with a Golden crown, and out of the pocket on the shirt look the longest legs in the country. Hoodies with silk lining is easy to learn branded the letter “O”. Favorite thing Olya Polyakova was a short oversіze hoodies, and accessory — patent waist bag, which is not only convenient to use but also emphasizes the waist.
