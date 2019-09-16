This is the most hairy man in the world, but this did not prevent him to find love
For someone a large amount of vegetation on the body is something disgusting and unsanitary.
Chinese Yu Zhenhan, is in the Guinness Book of records and not experiencing this issue. After all, he is the most hairy man on Earth.
Born is a miracle in nineteen seventy-ninth year, in the town of Anshan. In the second year of life his hair covered almost the whole body, and by the third year of its body was occupied by a hair on ninety-six percent.
The boy classmates called king Kong, but it didn’t hurt him.
Yu sure that this nickname was given to him because of his huge heart, and thick hair.
Of course, Yu has taken steps to get rid of the hated the amount of hair.
But it was effective only temporarily. After all attempts Yu decided to focus on his personal life.
By registering on the site to find a partner, the young man took up the search. But after a series of failures u had to delete my profile.
After that, the head man had the idea to make music. Yu became very successful in this business that allowed him to become popular in the country.
Then came the luck on the personal front. He has married the girl he knew from school.
Do Believe me, happiness is closer than you think.
Yu also maintains a page on the Internet. It has about 600 thousand subscribers.