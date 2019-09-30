This is the most powerful oil! Improve brain function, memory, get rid of diabetes, overweight and not only! Look!
Scientific studies have proven that this oil has a very effective healing substances!
To lose excess weight and not harm your health is not so simple.You should know which foods you can eat if you want to lose weight, maintain your weight after reaching your desired results and improve overall health.
This oil is great for this, and for a long time is used in natural medicine. Its properties help to eliminate body fat, particularly located in the abdominal cavity.
The most powerful cinnamon oil!
Scientific studies have proven that cinnamon and cinnamon oil is very effective ingredients to help lose weight.
Another very important point is that the cinnamon oil helps to strengthen the brain and memory, in addition to fighting bacteria and be a great stimulant of the immune system. It also is a great natural remedy for diabetes.
Here’s how to make cinnamon oil at home:
INGREDIENTS
- 10 pieces of cinnamon sticks Ceylon
- 250-300 ml olive oil
- glass jar with a wide neck
Preparation:
- Place the pieces of cinnamon sticks in a glass jar and add the olive oil to cover them completely.
- Close and place in a cool and dry place for three weeks. From time to time is recommended to shake the jar.
- After three weeks, shake the jar, strain the oil and place it in a dark bottle. Store oils in a cool, dry place, if possible in a closet, without access to sun and light.
- It is recommended to eat 2-3 teaspoons of this oil each day, adding it to salads, cereals, sauces and other dishes.
IMPORTANT: This oil should not be used for those who have high blood pressure.